The Government of Saskatchewan is opening its doors to those from Ukraine who are fleeing the brutal attacks instigated by...
Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be deadly. The Corman Park Police Service...
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online trading platform TudoFX. This platform claims...
An application for capital funding to build a regional joint-use high school that would be located in the RM of Corman Park between the cities of Martensville and Warman is currently before the provincial Ministry of Education. The application was filed jointly by Prairie Spirit School Division
Outdoor hockey event raises funds for new rink'Party on the Pond' set for this weekend at Martensville's Kinsmen Park
Two-vehicle collision at Highway 11 entrance to WarmanFree Access
Martensville Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Central Street in Warman shortly before 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 1. Martensville firefighters were dispatched because Warman Fire Rescue emergency responders were busy attending to two other medical incidents that had occurred at about...
Defending champions, Daymond Bernath and Madison Kleiter, both of Saskatoon, successfully defended their titles as eight teams in each the men's and women's divisions competed in a triple knockout event with a four-team page-playoff, at the Martensville Curling Club from Feb. 23-27. In the men's
An application for capital funding to build a regional joint-use high school that would be located in the RM of Corman Park between the cities of Martensville and Warman is currently before the provincial Ministry of Education. The application was...
Province opens doors to Ukrainian war refugeesFree Access
The Government of Saskatchewan is opening its doors to those from Ukraine who are fleeing the brutal attacks instigated by the Putin regime. “I spoke with my federal counterpart yesterday to advise that Saskatchewan will open our doors to an...
Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be deadly. The Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) is teaming up with Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) and SGI to get that message out to motorists during...
Warning about TudoFX online traders issuedFree Access
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online trading platform TudoFX. This platform claims to offer Saskatchewan residents an opportunity to invest and trade in stocks, forex, crypto currencies, and contract for differences through...
Proof of vaccination no longer required in SaskFree Access
As part of the provincial government’s plan for the transition to living with Covid, proof of vaccination or negative tests are no longer required in Saskatchewan businesses, workplaces and other venues. Beginning February 14, eHealth Saskatchewan is in the process...
Saskatoon adopts policy to retain masking in city facilitiesFree Access
At a Special Meeting of City Council this morning, February 8, Saskatoon City Council approved a number of resolutions to guide the City’s response to COVID-19 in the community and continue to protect the health and safety of residents, customers...
Front-line workers opposed to ending COVID restrictionsFree Access
Union officials representing front-line workers are opposed to the provincial government’s decision to loosen COVID-19 public health protocols. In a news release February 8, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Saskatchewan officials say their membership “is deeply disappointed” by the...
Proof of vaccination to end February 14Free Access
The provincial requirement to provide proof of vaccination or negative tests in Saskatchewan businesses, workplaces and other public venues will end this Monday, February 14 at 12:01am. eHealth Saskatchewan will continue to make proof of vaccination records and QR codes...
Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be deadly. The Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) is teaming up with
Update: Missing man found safeFree Access
Howard Thomson, the subject of a missing persons release, has been located and found to be safe. Police would like to thank the public and...
Royals win Survivors Series over Chiefs
Saskatoon Royals forward Jakob Atkinson's second goal of the game 18 minutes into the first overtime period of Prairie Junior Hockey League (PJHL) playoff game at Rod Hamm Arena on Sunday, February 27 abruptly ended the Delisle Chiefs season. With
Defending champions, Daymond Bernath and Madison Kleiter, both of Saskatoon, successfully defended their titles as eight teams in each the men's and women's divisions competed in a triple knockout event with a four-team page-playoff, at the Martensville Curling Club from
Delisle Chiefs top scorers need to be at top of their game for playoffs
Delisle Chiefs Captain Chad Westman comes close on a scoring chance against Saskatoon Royals goaltender Pierson Marquette during a PJHL game November 25, 2021 (Gazette photo by Wayne Shiels) The Delisle Chiefs are set to take on the Saskatoon Royals
Warman U13AA Wildcats dethrone West Central Wheat Kings
Warman Wildcats' Dawson Gamble winds up for a shot during a playoff game in Warman against the West Central Wheat Kings The Warman U13AA Wildcats advanced to the second round of the Centre Four Hockey League playoffs with a resounding