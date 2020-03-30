Proposed future regional high school under discussion An application for capital funding to build a regional joint-use high school that would be located in the RM of Corman Park between the cities of Martensville and Warman is currently before the provincial Ministry of Education. The application was filed jointly by Prairie Spirit School Division (... Oops! An...

Outdoor hockey event raises funds for new rink 'Party on the Pond' set for this weekend at Martensville's Kinsmen Park

Martensville’s first ‘Party on the Pond’ outdoor hockey tournament in March, 2020 took place just before COVID-19 public health restrictions were implemented. This year’s event, slated for this weekend, just happens to coincide with the ending of those restrictions in Saskatchewan. “It’s kind ... Oops! An active online subscription is...

Two-vehicle collision at Highway 11 entrance to Warman Free Access Martensville Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Central Street in Warman shortly before 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 1. Martensville firefighters were dispatched because Warman Fire Rescue emergency responders were busy attending to two other medical incidents that had occurred at about...